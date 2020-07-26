Missouri teenager dies after falling out of truck bed

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo- A female teenager has died after a single truck accident in Eastern Missouri Saturday evening.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the accident happened as a 1998 Dodge Ram pick-up truck was traveling down county road 208, and the female fell out of the unenclosed bed of the truck.

The female was 15-years-old and is listed as a juvenile on the report. The driver of the truck was a 17-year-old male.

The female was pronounced dead at a hospital in Farmington, Missouri, two hours later.

