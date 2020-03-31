Missouri Supreme Court extends ruling for hearing cases during pandemic

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– The Supreme Court of Missouri has extended its statewide suspension of most in-person proceedings through April 17.

Spokesperson Beth Riggert says exceptions include “those that have a direct and immediate impact on someone’s life. For instance, there are Constitutional guarantees given to criminal defendants and juveniles facing criminal-type charges. Other cases include temporary restraining orders, emergency child protection orders, orders of protection in domestic violence cases.”

The State Supreme Court already canceled its own in-person oral arguments scheduled in April, but the cases can still be considered. The parties can decide whether they want the case submitted on the written materials, postponed or other options.

The courts can still consider or rule on any matter that does not require an in-person proceeding. The high court’s ruling does not change the deadlines required through Missouri’s electronic filing system.

Riggert says the Supreme Court has left it to local courts to conduct business abiding by CDC precautions.

Local court activities are listed here in a central website.