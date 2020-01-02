Missouri sued over medical marijuana cultivation license

Mo. — A circuit court judge has denied a temporary restraining order for a case that’s challenging the way the health department is handling cultivation licenses.

This weekend, the state denied ‘Sarcoxie Nursery’s’ application for a medical marijuana cultivation license.

The nursery’s owners sued the state.

They wanted immediate action on the licensing process.

The judge shot that down.

But the call coats, owners of Sarcoxie Nursery, are still pursuing legal action.

They say the state’s 60-license limit for cultivators is not fair.

And also take issue with the way the state awarded licenses based on unemployment numbers.

Even though the judge denied a temporary restraining order, he did say those claims deserve a closer look.

The case has been sent back to the original judge for review.