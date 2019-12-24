Missouri students’ ornaments on tree in nation’s capital

Breaking News
by: Steve Smith, KZRG in Joplin

Photo courtesy of thenationaltree.org

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– A little bit of Carthage is on display in Washington, D.C. Carthage High School students in southwest Missouri have created ornaments that will hang on Missouri’s tree outside of the White House.

The tree is one of 56 representing the U.S. states, territories and the District of Columbia, that surround the National Christmas Tree. The ornaments represent Missouri landmarks and scenes that fit inside clear plastic globes.

The decorations were made by students in Mallory Kaysen’s 3-D design class at Carthage High School.

The National Christmas Tree display will be lit up through January 1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

