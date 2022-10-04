PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student brought a gun to school Tuesday morning.

Investigators said that a student reported the incident where a 12-year-old had a gun inside of his backpack at Plaza Middle School.

The boy with the gun in his backpack was taken into custody, no injuries were reported and authorities there’s no current threat to any students or staff.

The sheriff’s office says the school was placed on hold at about 7:30 a.m., and the hold was released around 8:20 a.m.

“I applaud the student who brought this incident to light,” Sheriff Mark Owen stated in a news release.

“We encourage students to report anything that poses a threat to school staff or the school resource officer. Protecting our schools not only takes a good relationship between the school district and law enforcement but also involves the students, parents, and the community.”

Plaza Middle School Principal Adrian Singletary sent a letter home to parents letting them know about the investigation.