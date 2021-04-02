Missouri State House approves $35 billion spending bill, nothing allotted to Medicaid expansion

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri State House gave its final approval to a $35 billion spending plan that provides no money to pay for Medicaid expansion.

Voters approved the expansion in August, which would make about 300,000 additional Missourians eligible for the program.

The Post-Dispatch reported the Senate will now debate whether the $128 million in funding should be restored.

Governor Mike Parson is in favor of funding the expansion. He proposed a budget with more than a billion dollars in surplus state funds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now