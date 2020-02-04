Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper shoots man after chase

UNDATED (AP) – Authorities say a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper shot a man Monday following a police pursuit that unfolded over several miles.

The man was taken by air ambulance to a hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

The chase began when an officer with the Lone Jack Police Department pursued a vehicle on U.S. Highway 50 into Johnson County, Missouri. The vehicle went into a ditch after running over spike strips.

The agency says the suspect was shot after he exited the vehicle carrying a long gun and presented it “in a threatening manner.” The trooper was not hurt.