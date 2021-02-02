Missouri S&T rewarded nearly $1 million grant from NASA to help solve the problem of lunar dust

ROLLA, Mo. — Missouri University of Science and Technology is being rewarded a nearly $1 million grant from NASA to help solve the problem of lunar dust.

Missouri S&T and six other universities will be working on different methods and technologies like air filtrations systems, dust-free landing pads and workspaces.

The university will be making a Contaminant Ultrasonic Removal via Vibration Ejection from Solar Cells. It will remove lunar dust from “solar cells via ultrasonic vibration through a strategy of maximizing surface acceleration by optimally placing lead zirconate titanate elements on a phosphor bronze substrate supporting the solar cells. The method also uses sol-gel surface treatments to reduce Van der Waals forces,” according to the press release.

NASA is hoping to solve the problem of lunar dust as the agency plans for human exploration of the Moon.

“This challenge is an exciting opportunity both for university students and the space agency,” said Niki Werkheiser, the director of technology maturation within NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) said. “Lunar dust affects everything we do on the Moon, so we need many strategies for reducing or preventing its abrasive effects. These innovative student concepts could help solve some of NASA’s most pressing lunar dust problems.”

The schools will present the results of their research to a panel of NASA and industry subject matter experts in November 2021.