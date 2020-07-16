Missouri social services see most job cuts due to pandemic

FILE – In this April 28, 2020 file photo, a closed sign is posted at a restaurant along the River Walk in San Antonio. Banks are reporting a little more success in getting small business owners’ applications for coronavirus relief loans into government processing systems. Bank industry groups says changes the Small Business Administration made in its procedures apparently are helping lenders trying to submit thousands of applications for $310 billion in loans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – State officials say the majority of Missouri government jobs being cut from already-filled positions will be eliminated from the social service department.

They blamed the coronavirus pandemic’s economic impact on the state for the layoffs. Officials said they will eliminate a total of nearly 500 state jobs, 200 of them are unfilled positions across state agencies.

Another 200 of the remaining 300 jobs will be cut from the state Department of Social Services, including the Children’s Division.

The Kansas City Star reports Wednesday that of the total 96 positions that will be eliminated, 80 are filled and 16 are vacant.

Other divisions within the agency, including Youth Services, will also see cuts.