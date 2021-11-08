Missouri sheriff’s office working to figure out how Facebook page was hacked

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office woke up this morning to a Facebook page that looked different than the night before.

According to the department, the page was hacked and they are working to figure out how to fix the problem.

Our Facebook page has been hacked. We’re working to stop it and figure out what happened. — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) November 8, 2021

The hacker replaced the profile picture with an image of former Chinese communist ruler Mao Zedong with the caption “DESTROY AMERICA” in all caps.

A second picture featuring what looks to be a large bomb superimposed on images of the Chinese flag and a mushroom cloud was uploaded shortly after.

The sheriff’s office said they are aware of the situation and are actively working to figure out what happened.