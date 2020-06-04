Missouri Sheriff dies in vehicle crash on his way to help a fellow deputy

DEKALB COUNTY, Mo. — A sheriff in Dekalb County lost his life due to injuries from a vehicle crash.

According to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Andy Clark on his way to help one of his deputies trying to catch a man accused of fleeing after stealing a package of beer when the crash happened around 11:20 a.m.

Clark took office back in September, 2016.

This is the first sheriff since 1994, according to the sheriff’s department, to die while in the line-of-duty in Missouri. That sheriff was named Roy Bassett from Maries County.

Bassett was shot and killed while helping Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate a minor traffic accident.

Clark had a wife and four young children.

