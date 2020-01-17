Missouri Senator working towards fully ensured diagnostic tests for breast cancer

Mo. — Senator Roy Blunt has teamed up with members of both major parties to introduce the “Access to Breast Cancer Diagnosis act.”

Senator Blunt says the act, if passed, would ensure full insurance coverage of diagnostic tests.

Blunt says it eliminates a major hurdle to care.

Right now, insurance companies are required to cover breast cancer screenings, at no cost.

If that screening causes concern further testing may not be covered by insurance.

The lawmakers behind the “Access to Breast Cancer Diagnosis act” say they hope full coverage of those diagnostic tests, will lead to faster treatment, and a better survival rate.