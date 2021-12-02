Missouri senator proposes bill to ban public funding for abortion facilities

A Planned Parenthood clinic is seen Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS – A Missouri senator has proposed legislation that would prohibit abortion providers from receiving public funds.

Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, recently announced that his pre-filed bill “would ensure no public funds would be affiliated with such providers,” including Planned Parenthood.

Medicaid funds are currently available to facilities where abortions are performed, although those funds are not being used for abortions, the press release states.

“It is unconscionable to think that taxpayer dollars could be used to provide support for those who provide abortions,” Sen. Burlison said.

“It is not enough for public funds to be restricted from funding abortions directly. We must take a stand for the unborn and cease public funding for these facilities and their providers altogether.”

Legislators began this week pre-filing bills for the upcoming legislative session.