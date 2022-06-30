JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.— The Missouri Department of Transportation is reporting a decline in roadway deaths from 2021, which they said was an especially deadly year for crashes.

Missouri has seen 413 deaths from traffic crashes in 2022 as of June 22. Last year in that same period the state had 445 deaths from crashes, a 7% drop in fatalities.

“We all have a long way to go to achieve our ultimate goal of zero roadway deaths,” MoDOT Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood said in a press release. “We can all work together to use Missouri’s road in a safe manner that protects our own lives and the lives of those around us.”

According to Missouri Statewide Traffic Accident Records System, Missouri saw 928 fatal crashes from January to December of 2021, a rise from 914 in 2020 and a large spike from the 819 fatal crashes seen in 2019.

So far 35 counties across the state have yet to have a traffic fatality in 2022, MoDOT said on Thursday.

With Fourth of July weekend on the horizon, MoDOT is encouraging drivers to buckle up, slow down, put the phone down and drive sober.

“Let’s use this summer to drive Missouri toward zero deaths,” Hood said.

To check the latest road conditions you can visit MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map on their website.