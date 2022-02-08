KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri school districts are anxiously waiting to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The federal government released nearly $2 billion for Missouri schools in October, but now actually receiving the money is in the hands of state legislators.

“All of my colleagues across the country in other states have gotten the information, and they’ve started,” Hickman Mills Superintendent Yaw Obeng said. “And they’re ahead of us, and that puts us behind the 8 ball.”

Many Missouri school districts are left feeling frustrated, anxious and a little worried.

“It’s a bit nerve wracking because you keep revising plans when you keep being told its delayed, so when is it going to come?” Obeng said.

The federal government approved $1.95 billion for Missouri schools, and the U.S. Department of Education released all of the state’s funds in October. But nearly four months later, state legislators still haven’t released it.

“We can’t predict that we’re going to have the funds to implement the plans that we have because you’re never sure, and we don’t want to be in a situation where were in a deficit of millions of dollars,” Obeng said.

Among many other districts, Hickman Mills is expecting about $26.8 million, and Kansas City Public Schools is anticipating about $64 million.

“We’re trying to get pay raises,” Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove said. “We’re trying to get infrastructure projects. We’re trying to get supplies and after-school programming.”

FOX4 reached out to state lawmakers to find out what’s causing the slowdown.

We were told Missouri’s Emergency Supplemental Bill, which includes this money for school districts, had been stuck in committee but passed that step on Monday. Now, it will go through a vote on the House floor. But it still has to move through the Senate before heading to the governor’s desk.