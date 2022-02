SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri road conditions are deteriorating around the state as winter weather moves in across the state.

In Osage Beach, authorities are urging residents to avoid driving if possible as roads are quickly becoming icy and slick.

In Boone County, I-70 ‘s Westbound lanes are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to MoDOT.

MSHP says road conditions are quickly deteriorating and urges those who do not have to travel to stay off the roads.