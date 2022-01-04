Missouri recorded more than 1,000 traffic deaths in 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri transportation officials say the state recorded more than 1,000 traffic deaths in 2021. It is the first time since 2006 that Missouri had more than 1,000 traffic fatalities.

The department says in a news release that 1,004 people died in traffic crashes last year.

That’s a 2% increase over last year and the second consecutive year traffic fatalities increased after more than a decade of decline.

The department says about two-thirds of the people killed were not wearing seat belts. Preliminary data also says the use of cell phones while driving and speeding were also significant factors in many of the crashes.