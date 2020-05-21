Missouri prosecutor investigating arrest caught on video

FILE – In this March 23, 2020, file frame grab taken from video, Marvia Gray, left and her son Derek Gray are arrested by white police officers at a Sam’s Club store in Des Peres, Missouri. St. Louis County’s prosecutor launched of an investigation Wednesday, May 20, 2020, after video showed white police officers forcefully arresting Gray and her son Derek. (Photo courtesy Action Injury Law Group via AP, File)

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County’s prosecutor has launched an investigation after video showed white police officers forcefully arresting a 68-year-old black woman and her 43-year-old son inside a Sam’s Club store.

The announcement Wednesday by prosecutor Wesley Bell came two days after Marvia Gray sued the city of Des Peres, Missouri, and four officers. The lawsuit alleges that she and her son were brutalized in March after they were falsely accused of stealing a television.

The lawsuit said Marvia Gray was permanently injured and that her son had a concussion and three shattered teeth. Bell says his office is investigating “all aspects of the matter,” but declined further comment.