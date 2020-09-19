Missouri officials react to the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg

WASHINGTON – MARCH 03: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg smiles during a photo session with photographers at the U.S. Supreme Court March 3, 2006 in Washington DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Missourinet)– U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday due to complications of pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by family at her home in Washington, D.C. at the time of her death. Ginsburg was 87 years old.

She was nominated to the court by President Bill Clinton in 1993. The U.S. Senate voted 96-3 in favor of confirming Ginsburg. Missouri U.S. Senators Jack Danforth and Kit Bond, both Republicans, supported her confirmation. Ginsburg was the second woman appointed to the highest court in the land.

The news of her death has Americans from various political backgrounds sharing their thoughts, including in Missouri.

An unimaginable loss, a woman of valor who advanced freedom for every American. A champion for not only #womensrights but for the power of inclusion to strengthen our nation. My deepest condolences to her family. May her memory be a blessing. #RBG #RuthBaderGInsburg https://t.co/PCjHHOJZBj — Lacy Clay MO1st (@LacyClayMO1) September 18, 2020

What a terrible loss for the nation. Justice Ginsburg was a brilliant mind and dedicated her life to upholding the rule of law and pushing for a more equitable society in America. May she forever rest in peace. https://t.co/TYkqrQ3bdF — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) September 19, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer and an inspiration to so many Americans. Teresa and I join Missourians in mourning her passing and send our prayers to the family and loved ones of Justice Ginsburg. — Mike Parson (@mikeparson) September 19, 2020

My thoughts and prayers are with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family during this difficult time. Her life was devoted to public service and the law. May she rest in peace. — Rep. Sam Graves (@RepSamGraves) September 19, 2020

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement Friday saying his chamber will vote to fill the court vacancy left by Justice Ginsburg. It does not say whether the vote will happen before or after November’s election.

The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020

