Missouri official reviews price gouging; case growth slows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri’s attorney general is demanding information from third-party Amazon sellers about price gouging amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Monday that he issued subpoena-like demands to eight Missouri-based Amazon sellers.

They’re under investigation for allegedly charging two to 19 times as much for hand sanitizer, masks and other items as they did before the pandemic.

His action came after the death of a Democratic Party leader in western Missouri pushed the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Missouri to 12 and the total confirmed cases past 900.

Health officials hoped a brief slowdown in its spread would continue.