Missouri officer dies after being struck by a patrol car

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis police officer died Saturday after he was struck by a patrol car from another police department during a traffic stop.

Moline Acres police Chief Col. Gregory Moore told KTVI television that one of his officers died Saturday after he was struck by a Bellefontaine Neighbors patrol car that had arrived to help in the traffic stop early Saturday morning.

The Pagedale police department said in a Facebook post that the officer who died was Sgt. Herschel Turner, who had previously worked for the Pagedale department. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report identified the 54-year-old Turner as the victim.

