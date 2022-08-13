POTOSI, Mo. – A Polosi police officer is behind bars after prosecutors charged him with sex crimes.

Matthew Skaggs, 38, was arrested Wednesday on charges of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy (with a victim under 14 years old), enticement or attempted enticement of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Potosi’s police chief was informed of misconduct involving an officer on Aug. 9. After being notified, police Chief Michael Gunn contacted the Missouri Highway Patrol to investigate the allegations.

Skaggs is being held in the Washington County Jail. He has since resigned from his position with the Polosi Police Department and surrendered his peace officer license.

“I want to assure the community that we take all allegations against police officers seriously, and we hold our officers to a high standard. Honesty and transparency are at the core of our agency and should be upheld,” said Chief Michael Gunn in a news release.

Skaggs is jailed on a $100,000 bond and is ordered to not have contact with anyone under 17, per Missouri court records.