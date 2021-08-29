Missouri nursing home workers lag far behind in vaccinations

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Officials face a tall order to get all Missouri nursing home workers vaccinated because fewer than half of them have received the shots.

By that metric, Missouri’s 48% ranks third-lowest in the nation, trailed only by Florida and Louisiana, both at 47%. Hawaii leads the states, at 89%. But at the same time, some 82% of Missouri’s nursing home residents have been vaccinated, which is just behind the national average of 83%.

Joseph Shafer is the chief operating officer for Prime Healthcare Management, which operates seven nursing homes across outstate Missouri said he’s already had several employees quit over the vaccine mandate the Biden administration announced for nursing home workers.