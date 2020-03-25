Missouri newspaper trims print publication during crisis

FILE – This Oct. 14, 2009 file photo, shows copies of the McClatchy Co. owned Miami Herald newspaper in Miami. McClatchy Co., the publisher of the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and dozens of other newspapers across the country is filing for bankruptcy protection. McClatchy Co. said Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, that it will continue to run normally as it pursues approval of its restructuring plan under Chapter 11. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (Southeast Missourian) — The Southeast Missourian newspaper in Cape Girardeau is temporarily suspending three days of print publication, citing the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Publisher Jon Rust said in Monday’s edition that the newspaper will be printed on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, but the Southeast Missourian will bulk up online content. Local stories will be published both online and in the print editions.

A story in the Southeast Missourian cited a “steep drop-off in newspaper pre-prints and advertising, caused by store closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.” Pre-prints are advertising inserts, typically from big retailers like Macy’s or Kohl’s.