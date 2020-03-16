Missouri NAACP calls for top election official to resign

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri NAACP is calling for the state’s top election official to step down.

The NAACP on Friday asked for Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to resign. The organization in part cited Ashcroft’s recent criticism of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Lucas is black. He struggled to vote Tuesday during the state’s presidential primary and publicly complained about the process. That prompted Ashcroft to criticize Lucas.

Ashcroft says Lucas could have voted if he wanted to, and that his complaints might discourage people of color from voting. The Missouri NAACP says Ashcroft was dismissive of Lucas.