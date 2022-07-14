MISSOURI— Cumulative sales at Missouri medical marijuana dispensaries are likely to break $400 million by the end of this month, according to data released by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS). Medical marijuana dispensary sales first began back in October 2020.

MDHSS reported cumulative sales at the end of June 2022 had reached $393.09 million, over $320 million more than the total sales at the end of June 2021.

That figure comes after dispensary sales during the past month reached $30.94 million, nearly double the $16.37 million figure seen in June 2021.

Barring a dramatic drop, breaking $400 million in cumulative medical marijuana sales by the end of July is more than feasible. Dispensary sales in the state have remained relatively steady since the start of 2022, the monthly average from January to June 2022 reaching just under $30 million.

April 2022 currently holds the record for the most sales in a single month, when sales for that month reached $32.15 million.

By the end of June 2022, the state of Missouri has licensed 187,018 medical marijuana patients.

11,515 of those patients reside in Greene County, which has the fourth highest medical marijuana patient population in the state. The next three highest populations are St. Charles, St. Louis and Jackson counties, respectively.

Missouri currently has 191 medical marijuana dispensaries approved to operate in the state, per MDHSS.