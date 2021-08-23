Missouri man dies after rescuing two kids from Lake Michigan in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Missouri man’s heroic actions are being commended after he died saving two children from the waters of Lake Michigan in Racine County.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s, on August 22 around 3:05 p.m., deputies responded to North Beach for a man who was unaccounted for after he went into Lake Michigan to rescue two children. Two boys were reportedly in the water just to the north of North Pier by some large rocks.

The two children were in distress when the 40-year-old man from Missouri jumped into the water to save them. The man was reportedly a relative of the children.

Racine County Sheriff’s boat was already near the area and immediately started searching for the man. Just under an hour later, the man was rescued from the water, and lifesaving efforts were attempted. However, he was later pronounced dead at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Authorities say that all involved parties are from Missouri.

Racine County Sheriff Schmaling commended the actions of the man.

“The Sheriff’s Office commends the heroic actions of the man who assisted in saving the lives of these two young children. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and his loved ones. We also encourage people to take the time to investigate current lake conditions before entering Lake Michigan and take all necessary precautions. This, like the other unfortunate drownings this summer, are tragic, incredibly sad, and preventable,” says Sheriff Schmaling.

It was also noted that the US National Weather Service had issued a warning of hazardous water conditions along Lake Michigan, including the beaches of Racine County. The warning was from the morning hours of Sunday through 7 p.m. The warning included the chance of life-threatening waves up to five feet and dangerous currents.

The name of the man was not released until his entire family can be notified.

There was no further information provided at this time.

Local 5 will continue to update this story if more information is released.