Missouri man charged with suspected road-rage stabbing

DE SOTO, Mo. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — An eastern Missouri man has been charged with stabbing another man in a suspected case of road rage.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 36-year-old Mark Casteel is accused of getting out of his car Friday and knocking over an all-terrain vehicle near an intersection south of De Soto after a shouting match. Police say Casteel then punched and cut the neck of an unidentified 44-year-old man who had been riding on the ATV with his girlfriend.

The 44-year-old was flown to a hospital in serious condition.

Casteel was arrested later that night and has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. 

