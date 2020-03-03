Missouri man charged in deadly drunken driving crash

HILLSBORO, Mo. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — Court documents say an eastern Missouri man with multiple drunk driving convictions had a blood alcohol content that was nearly three times the legal limit when he caused a deadly crash.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 33-year-old Richard Nicely, of Cedar Hill, is charged with second-degree murder and driving while intoxicated in the November crash that killed 88-year-old Paul Scaglione and injured Scaglione’s 87-year-old wife.

He also was charged last month with fleeing the scene of a Jefferson County crash that happened just minutes before he crossed into incoming traffic and collided with Scaglione’s car.