Missouri makes vaccinations more accessible to fight Hepatitis A outbreak

Mo. — An effort to make sure more people are vaccinated against Hepatitis A.

Missouri health officials signed a contract that would pay the state’s primary care association to focus on getting more young people to receive vaccines.

Health officials warned last week that a Hepatitis A outbreak in the state could grow worse if it spreads to urban areas.

The Greene County Health Department is offering low-cost vaccines.

You can get them through a walk-in visit Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harold Bengsch Building on East Chestnut Expressway.

You can also make an appointment by calling the number on your screen.

The funding for theses free vaccines will last through September 15.

