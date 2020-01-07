Missouri legislator wants riverboat gambling along Lake of the Ozarks

In this Feb. 19, 2019, photo provided by the Communications Office of the Missouri House of Representatives shows Missouri state rep. Rocky Miller. Miller was investigated by the House Ethics Committee for sexual harassment for starting a false rumor about another lawmaker having an affair with an employee. Miller declined to comment Friday to The Associated Press. Miller is one at least 93 state lawmakers across the nation who have been accused of sexual harassment or misconduct, resigned from office or had other repercussions taken against them as the result of such accusations since the start of 2017, according to data tracked by The Associated Press. (Missouri House of Representatives/Tim Bommel via AP)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Missourinet)– State Representative Rocky Miller wants to allow riverboat gambling along the Lake of the Ozarks in mid Missouri. The Republican from Lake Ozark is proposing to let Missouri voters decide whether to change the Constitution to include the Osage River on the short list of waterways where casinos are allowed.

Current law allows riverboat gambling on the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers only and the licensing of 13 casinos. The State Gaming Commission, which decides about casino licensing, has already licensed 13 Missouri casinos. Even if the Legislature and voters pass the measure, HJR 87, a riverboat casino along the Lake of the Ozarks might not set sail for a while.

Miller prefiled the bill on Friday. Opening day of the next legislative session is Wednesday.

