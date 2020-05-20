Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Missouri lawsuit for absentee voting amid virus appealed

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Clerk Has Absentee Ballots Ready for June Election_-6997542718929941438

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Civil rights groups are appealing to the Missouri Supreme Court to allow all Missourians to vote absentee in upcoming elections because of the coronavirus.

Attorneys for groups including the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP filed an appeal Tuesday. A circuit judge on Monday dismissed their lawsuit.

Judge Jon Beetem wrote that the groups asked for absentee voting in all future elections, regardless of whether COVID-19 is still around. Voters currently can request absentee ballots only if they provide an excuse for why they can’t vote in person. Illness is one option.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ozarks Politics

More Ozarks Politics

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now