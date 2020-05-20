Missouri lawsuit for absentee voting amid virus appealed

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Civil rights groups are appealing to the Missouri Supreme Court to allow all Missourians to vote absentee in upcoming elections because of the coronavirus.

Attorneys for groups including the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP filed an appeal Tuesday. A circuit judge on Monday dismissed their lawsuit.

Judge Jon Beetem wrote that the groups asked for absentee voting in all future elections, regardless of whether COVID-19 is still around. Voters currently can request absentee ballots only if they provide an excuse for why they can’t vote in person. Illness is one option.