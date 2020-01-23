Missouri lawmakers try again with voter ID after court loss

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP)– Missouri lawmakers are trying to adopt stricter photo identification requirements for voting just days after the state Supreme Court struck down key portions of another voter ID law as unconstitutional.

Republican lawmakers now want to give voters two options: Show a photo ID to vote, or cast a provisional ballot. Provisional ballots would be counted if voters return to their polling place the same day with a valid photo ID, or if voter signatures match the ones on file with election authorities.

A constitutional attorney says the latest bill will also face a court challenge if it becomes law.