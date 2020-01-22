Missouri lawmakers spar over how to handle spike in violence

Regional News

by: Summer Ballentine, The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 31, 2016, file photo, State Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, left, works at his desk in the Senate chamber in Jefferson City, Mo. Onder, a Missouri lawmaker pitching a tough-on-crime bill, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, directed blame for a surge in violence in the state’s biggest cities at factors including the sometimes violent protests in Ferguson and St. Louis’ prosecutor. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP)– A Missouri lawmaker pitching a tough-on-crime bill Tuesday directed blame for a surge in violence in the state’s biggest cities at factors including the sometimes violent protests in Ferguson and St. Louis’ prosecutor, the city’s first black circuit attorney.

That spurred a black Democratic senator from the city to call out her Republican colleague for looking at the issue of crime through the perspective of a “privileged” white man.

The dispute highlights a divide among lawmakers over how to address an uptick in violence in the state’s biggest cities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ozarks Politics

More Ozarks Politics

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Election

More Election

Show Me Politics Podcast

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories