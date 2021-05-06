Missouri lawmakers pass bill to close public records

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill to limit public access to a number of government records.

The Republican-led House on Wednesday voted 154-1 to send the bill to Gov. Mike Parson. The measure would allow government agencies to close public access to mailing lists with people’s addresses and phone numbers.

Government agencies could close building security plans and refuse to release utility usage records. It also would give a 30-day deadline for people to pay once they receive a bill for the estimated cost to get public records, although requests could be resubmitted.