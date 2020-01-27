Missouri lawmakers attempt to put an end to a “disastrous” rule

Mo. — More than 80 Missouri lawmakers want to get rid of a “disastrous” rule that limits judges from requiring bail for non-violent offenders.

According to our news partners at Missouri Net, all of the lawmakers involved have signed a letter supporting the denouncement of the rule.

The State Supreme Court ruling went into effect this past summer.

The ruling says judges must consider nonmonetary conditions for pre-trial release.

Justin Hill, a Republican state representative from St. Louis, said the rules allow felons to be on the streets with no bail to encourage them to show up in court.

Hill says he’s ready to take extreme measures to get rid of the rule limiting bail.