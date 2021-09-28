Missouri judge denies class-action lawsuit in AG challenge of school mask mandate

Wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, elementary school students line up to enter school for the first day of classes in Richardson, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Despite Texas Gov Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates by local officials, the Richardson Independent School District and many others across the state are requiring masks for students. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– A judge has denied Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s request for a preliminary injunction blocking a mask mandate for Columbia Public Schools.

The Boone County judge also denied his request for a class-action lawsuit over the mandate.

Schmitt filed the lawsuit against the Columbia Public Schools (CPS) in August over it requiring masks. The lawsuit said the CPS mask mandate is “arbitrary and capricious.”

FOX2’s Emily Manely is following this developing story and will have more starting on FOX2 News at 5.