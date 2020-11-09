Missouri is averaging the lowest gas prices in the country, according to AAA

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri is currently averaging the lowest gas price across the country.

Averaging at $1.78 per gallon, the Show-Me State is seeing the lowest gas prices to start November since 2003 when the price at the pump was $1.42 per gallon, according to AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch.

No matter if you’re living in a St. Louis City or Springfield with the highest gas price or the lowest, you are still seeing historically low numbers.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.12.

St. Louis currently has the highest gas price within the state, but it still only sits at $1.82 per gallon. Those Missourians who are lucky enough to live in Springfield are paying the least at $1.65 per gallon.

For those in Jefferson City, an average gallon of unleaded gas will cost you $1.80. Cape Girardeau and Kanas City are around the same with prices around $1.78 per gallon.

Now, when comparing Missouri to the rest of the country, we have a lot to be happy about. Missouri drivers have been paying below $2 a gallon for regular unleaded on average for 235 days, according to AAA historical gas price data. That is the longest streak since the statewide average hit $2 a gallon for the first time in 2005.

COVID-19 concerns continue to keep gasoline demand levels well below last year, which has been driving pump prices lower from this time last year.