Missouri House passes resolution condeming Dred Scott decision

Chief Justice Roger Taney and Dred Scott. Photo by Mathew Brady, courtesy of the Library of Congress. Portrait by Louis Schultze, courtesy Missouri Historical Society in St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– The Missouri House passed a resolution today, officially denouncing the Dred Scott decision. The House voted unanimously, 152-0, to pass the resolution. The Senate passed a similar action.

The resolution formally condemns the Missouri Supreme Court’s 1852 decision denying Scott and his wife’s lawsuits for freedom.

The Missouri court’s decision was affirmed in 1857 when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that black people were not citizens and did not have the right to sue, angering anti-slavery advocates.

You can read more about House Concurrent Resolution 4 here.