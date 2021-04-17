Missouri House gives green light to bill letting drivers turn left on red

(MISSOURINET)– The Missouri House of Representatives has passed a bill that would let drivers turn left after stopping at a red light on a one-way street.

State Representative Chuck Basye’s bill would allow left turns during a red light when the vehicle is in the left-most lane on a one-way street turning onto another one-way street. Drivers would be required to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and other vehicle traffic.

The measure would still let state and local authorities ban left on red turns for safety reasons.

Basye, R-Rocheport, has filed this legislation in previous years.

The measure moves to the Senate for consideration.

To view House Bill 570, click here.

