Missouri House Education Committee chair back at Capitol, after recovering from COVID

State Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, works in his Capitol office as he waits to vote on a supplemental budget on April 8, 2020 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

(Missourinet)– A veteran state lawmaker who chairs the Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee says he’s recovered from COVID-19.

State Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, tells Missourinet that he returned to the Statehouse in Jefferson City on Wednesday. He says his symptoms were fairly mild compared to what others have experienced. One of his symptoms was fatigue, and Bayse says he slept a lot.

Basye is one of a number of Missouri lawmakers in both chambers who have battled COVID. The Missouri House missed a full week of session in January, due to the rising number of cases in the Capitol building.

Basye, who’s in his fourth and final House term, says he’s very thankful for Missouri’s medical personnel.

His committee will have a busy morning on Tuesday. They’ll hear testimony on several education bills, including Basye’s legislation to establish a recall procedure for school board members.

