Missouri House Democrats emphasize importance of unity in presidential primary

(Missourinet)– The Missouri House Democratic leader describes the Show-Me State as a microcosm of the nation for the Democratic presidential primary.

The primary is taking place on Tuesday, along with Missouri presidential primaries in the Republican, Libertarian, Green and Constitution Parties.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, tells Capitol reporters in Jefferson City that there are a lot of progressive pockets in Missouri, along with rural areas.

“For us as the Democratic House caucus we’re always balancing how do we increase voter turnout for our base and make sure that those issues are highlighted, while still reaching out to the rural (Missouri) voters and making sure that those topics are part of the conversation too,” Quade says.

Leader Quade says it’s a balance, adding that the Democratic Party is having that discussion nationwide.

“What makes me proud to be a Democrat is both of these policy perspectives (progressive and rural areas) fit under the big tent of our party, so for me whoever wins is who I am going to be supporting,” says Quade.

As the Democratic Floor Leader, Quade does not endorse in any primary. She emphasizes the importance of unity.

Quade and Missouri House Assistant Minority Leader Tommie Pierson, D-St. Louis, briefed Capitol reporters on Thursday at the Statehouse in Jefferson City. Reporters asked about Missouri’s presidential preference primary (PPP).

While he hasn’t made an endorsement either, Leader Pierson is looking forward to seeing Tuesday night’s election returns. Representative Pierson notes former Vice President Joe Biden’s wins on Super Tuesday.

“I look forward to seeing how he will be able to take advantage of the momentum that has been created in his campaign, and just seeing how he will be able to use some of the endorsements that he has gotten,” Pierson says.

He says it’s important for Democrats to unite and support the eventual nominee.

Missouri polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Missouri’s local election officials are projecting about a 40 percent voter turnout for the presidential preference primary.

