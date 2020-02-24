Missouri Highway Patrol: Person fatally hit in Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri Highway Patrol says a pedestrian has been hit and killed hit by a vehicle on Interstate 270 in the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the incident happened Friday night near the Ladue Road exit.

Trooper Dallas Thompson reported that the driver who hit the person stopped. Creve Coeur police were first to arrive on the scene but requested that the highway patrol investigate.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the person killed.