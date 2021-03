JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson tweeted on Twitter saying there has been a significant decrease in COVID-19 patients in Missouri hospitals.

Today, Missouri hospitals reported 989 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, a 64% decrease since the first week of January. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 4, 2021

Parson said any Missourian wanting to get the vaccine can call the COVID-19 hotline at (877)-453-8411 or go to the Missouri Vaccine Navigator to keep up with mass vaccination sites and updates.