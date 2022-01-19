Missouri Governor orders flags to half-staff in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter

ST. LOUIS–State and national flags at firehouses and elsewhere across Missouri will be flown at half-staff Thursday in memory of Benjamin James Polson, the St. Louis firefighter who died on duty January 13 while fighting a fire in Hamilton Heights.

On Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson has ordered that all U.S. and Missouri flags at all government buildings in the city of St. Louis, the Fire Fighter’s Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City and firehouses across the state on Thursday.

A public visitation is set at Kutis Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Overflow parking and shuttle service will be available from nearby Grant’s Farm. A funeral mass open to the public is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica. An inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery in Affton is scheduled after the funeral mass.

“Benjamin Polson was a second-generation firefighter with the St. Louis Fire Department who cared about the people with whom he served and those in the community whose lives he touched each day,” Governor Parson said in a news release Wednesday. “Firefighter Polson died in the line of duty, willingly taking on risks in a highly dangerous profession so that others in St. Louis could be safer. He will always be remembered as an honorable, dedicated public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice because of his commitment to the well-being of others.”