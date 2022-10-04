JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri ranks among the nation’s top states in planning for skilled IT workforce needs, according to a new review from the Center for Digital Government.

The agency named Missouri the second-best state in such preparation and awarded Missouri an A- grade. It marks the sixth consecutive year the state has received an A- or better on the Digital States Survey, according to the Missouri Office of Administration.

The honor comes nearly one year after a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter discovered a security flaw on the state’s website, potentially exposing the Social Security numbers of 100,000 Missouri teachers. Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has since hired a company, Theft Guard Solutions, that performs data breach and credit monitoring services.

The survey considers factors IT resiliency, connected IT infrastructure and constituent-centric services to assess how states can better serve their citizens and strealimine operations.

“Missouri is committed to recruitment and retention of our state workforce, while also focusing on innovative technologies to serve our customers,” said Commissioner Ken Zellers, Office of Administration. “I am proud of the processes and solutions our talented team members are implementing throughout state government. We will continue to find more ways to move Missouri forward.”

For the complete rankings from the Digital States Survey, click here.