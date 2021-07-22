Missouri expected to receive $500M in settlement with opioid distributors

ST. LOUIS– Missouri is poised to receive just over $500M in a settlement with major opioid distributors. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the settlement this morning which will set the stage for the largest victim-centric settlement the state has ever seen.

Missouri was hit hard by the opioid epidemic. Schmitt said today it has stolen thousands of lives and ravaged the state.

“While this proposed settlement won’t bring back any of these victims, today’s announcement brings the very real possibility of just over half a billion dollars that will go directly toward funding crucial addiction treatment, recovery, and intervention programs, providing needed resources to victims of opioid addiction and funding prevention measures,” said Schmitt.

All of the money in this settlement will go entirely towards treatment and abatement. Schmitt’s office is launching the, “Fighting Addiction, Saving Lives,” initiative. It will have Schmitt’s office engaging with counties across the state to make sure the funding and resources reach those in need.

Under the proposed settlement, Johnson & Johnson will pay out $5 billion in total to all states. The distributors will pay out $21 billion to all states.

Missouri’s share will go into a legislatively-created opioid abatement and treatment fund. It will be used by the Departments of Mental Health, Social Services, health and Senior Services, and Public Safety.

The attorney’s general have 30 days to sign off on the terms of the agreement.