Missouri educator dies in Thailand during student trip

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A University of Missouri adjunct professor died in Thailand while on a winter-break study program.

The university said 64-year-old Wayne McDaniel died Friday while in the Phi Phi islands, which are near the west coast of the Malay peninsula.

University spokesman Christian Basi said Monday the school is working to confirm the details of McDaniel’s death. McDaniel was associate director of the Office of Technology Management and Industry Relations and an adjunct engineering professor.

The study trip to Thailand takes students to mangrove swamps, wildlife areas and the Phi Phi islands to study coral wreaths.