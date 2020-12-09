Missouri department working to protect prison inmates from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri is working to cut COVID-19 infection rates in its prisons.

The Department of Corrections said its strategy is to kill the virus in the air, on surfaces and to detect the virus in waste water.

Nearly 1,500 air purifiers will soon be sent to prisons and other facilities across the state.

The Department is planning to use electrostatic disinfectant sprayers and has been monitoring wastewater since July 2020.

Right now, the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield has 27 inmates and 22 staff members with COVID-19.