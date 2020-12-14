Missouri COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -According to a press release from the governor’s office, Phase 1 of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine plan will begin this week.

The statement reads “Shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will continue throughout this week to each of Missouri’s 21 initial vaccination sites. These sites include hospitals and health care facilities across the state.”

As the holiday season continues, Governor Parson also encourages Missourians to “continue practicing preventative measures, including social distancing, mask wearing, hand washing, and avoiding large gatherings.”

Missouri’s official COVID-19 vaccine site can be viewed here.